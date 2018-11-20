O-Town oms: 4 first-rate Oakland yoga spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga studios around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture, whether you're a new or experienced practitioner.
1. Bk Roots Fitness
Photo: Bk Roots Fitness/Yelp
Topping the list is Bk Roots Fitness. Located at 300 Fourth St. (between Harrison Street) in Jack London Square, the multi-purpose gym is the highest-rated spot for yoga in Oakland, boasting five stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp.
Its Pilates, yoga, and self-defense classes are sold in packs or as an unlimited monthly membership. Yelpers praise the variety and convenient timing of classes, the small class sizes and the personal attention from instructors.
2. Flying Studios
Photo: Kathryn M./Yelp
Next up is Temescal's Flying Studios, situated at 4308 Telegraph Ave. (between 43rd and 44th streets). With 4.5 stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp, the combination dance, Pilates and yoga studio has proven to be a local favorite, especially its yoga instructor Laura Camp.
The studio's yoga classes are sold individually, in packs or with a monthly membership. This month, it's featuring a special Aerial Yoga series of classes with instructor Luiza Silva. It also has a new student unlimited monthly special and donation-only Happy Hour Yoga classes on the first Friday of each month.
3. Left Coast Power Yoga
Photo: Left Coast Power Yoga/Yelp
Left Coast Power Yoga, located at 3702 Grand Ave. (between Bonham Way and Weldon Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot five stars out of 64 reviews for its challenging but welcoming atmosphere and hands-on instruction.
Reviewers praise the studio's cleanliness, airiness and slightly padded floors, which make certain poses easier and prevent injury. It offers both heated and unheated classes, with pricing by individual class, in packs or as part of various monthly membership deals.
4. Anasa Yoga
Photo: Anasa Yoga/Yelp
And over in Upper Laurel, check out Anasa Yoga, which has earned five stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 4232 MacArthur Blvd., where reviewers praise its gentle and restorative classes and welcoming environment for beginners.