Oakland Eats: 10th annual pig roast, The Payback Bar update, more

Downtown
The Payback Bar (1618 Franklin St.)
Billed as a cocktail bar with a full kitchen and billiard tables, "The Payback Bar is beginning to take shape," said Al.
Originally Oakland Rec Club, the new venue will be the first East Bay offering by Sky Wegman (83 Proof, Hopwater Distribution, Dogpatch Saloon).
The new spot will be open nightly until 2 a.m. and will feature a weekly rotating menu of craft cocktails and featured eats like a Cubano sandwich and a selection of "stand-and-eat-food because they want people to be able to eat and play at the same time," said Al.
The two-floor venue will also offer an assortment of games in its upstairs level like a spot for dominoes, pool tables, skee-ball and "oversized bar games."
Al was given a tour of the space, and while it's still under construction, "it looks quite promising," he said. If all goes to plan, The Payback Bar is will open mid-to-late August, said an employee.
Future home of Lux Pub + Club. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Chinatown
Lux Pub + Club (396 11th St.)
As we reported last year, a new spot called Lux Pub + Club has been working to open in the space that once housed Hunan Seafood Restaurant, which closed in late 2015. Al M. stopped by this week to see how things were progressing, noting that it's been more than 15 months since he first spotted activity.
"The next door Hotel Travelers space went through heavy construction," he said, but it appears that movement on the new Lux Pub + Club has finally commenced. There's still no word as to when the space will debut, or what to expect when it does open, but a staff writer for the East Bay Express described the new venue as a "tech bar and lounge" on Twitter last March.
The Chronicle also reported last year that both the Hotel Travelers space and what will be the Lux Pub + Club comes from developer Danny Haber, who's known for being in "the tech hostel business."
As always, our informant plans to keep an eye on the space and report back with updates.
Updates
Old Kan Beer & Co. | Photo: Andrew C./Yelp
West Oakland
Chop Bar/Old Kan Beer & Co. (95 Linden St. Ste. 11)
Lastly, on Sunday, July 22, Chop Bar is teaming up with with the Old Kan Beer & Co. for its 10th annual Oakland community pig roast.
The $20 per person, all-you-can-eat event runs 4-8 p.m. and features local brews and live music from Musahi Trio. Drink specials are on offer, too, like and Old Kan beer and a Fernet Branca for $5.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. (You can find additional information about the festivities here.)
Thanks as always to our Town informant, Al M.!
