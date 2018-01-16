FOOD & DRINK

Oakland Eats: 'Bird & Buffalo,' 'Yokee Milk Tea' Open, 'Happy Burrito' Closes, More

In this edition of Oakland Eats; a new cheese mousse tea shop debuts, a local coffee roaster finds another home, a Thai eatery opens in Temescal, and other culinary news from around The Town.

Openings


Yokee Milk Tea (1728A Franklin St.)

Yokee Milk Tea--which recently took over the former U Tea Cafe space--is now open for business, tipster extraordinaire Al M. reports. There is a similar setup as before with "just a few minor upgrades," he said.

As for seating, there are four high stools inside, along with a sidewalk bistro table outside.

Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

The newcomer specializes in cheese mousse teas with signature flavors like matcha green tea with durian cheese, fruit teas, and teas with toppings like red bean paste. Drinks average between $3-5, he said, with additional toppings available for 50 cents each.

Snacks and other goodies will soon join the lineup of offerings soon; customers can expect to see grab-and-go goods like salads and pastries once things get up and running.

Yokee Milk Tea is open daily 10am-6pm.

Former Coloso space on Webster St. | Photo: Ed U./Yelp

Coloso Coffee (917 Washington St.)

We reported last year the closing of Endgame Cafe, a short-lived eatery connected to the Endgame location next door in Swan's Market.

We also got word last year that Coloso Coffee--which was forced to close its Webster Street location last year due to a new development--is poised to take over the vacant space.

Coloso's website says the cafe will serve beans from Portland's Heart Coffee along with baked goods from Oakland's Bon 2 Bakeshop and Little Arrow Pastries.

Bird & Buffalo. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Bird & Buffalo (4659 Telegraph Ave.)

Tipster Al also reports that new Thai eatery, Bird & Buffalo is now open in the former Rosamunde Sausage Grill location in Temescal, which shuttered last year.

Customers will find dishes like five-spice stewed pork belly with egg and tofu; grilled lamb chops with nut cabbage and carrot slaw; and Thai-style spicy chicken salad with chili, shallots, cilantro, scallion, and mint. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Closings




Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Happy Burrito (1616 Webster St.)

Al M. also told us that Happy Burrito has had a sign posted to its window since October indicating that the business is closed for repairs.

Now, it seems that there has been a delay and the work has terminated, he said.

"Everything inside looks gutted and no work has resumed," Al explained. "There's another sign directing people to go to their other location at 564 14th Street instead."

Al reached out to the owners via telephone but said the person who answered declined to give any updates.

Updates




Sign at the former Desco space. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

former Desco location (499 9th St.)

A new tenant has taken over the former Desco space, said Al. "The windows are still covered," he said, "but there were a couple of people milling about experimenting with pizza boxes."

As for the name, Al was told it was still to be determined.&

Shalimar Garden. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Shalimar Garden (3814 Piedmont Ave.)

Yelpers have indicated that Vegan & Tikka Masala has closed. But Al reports that a new spot called Shalimar Garden will be opening up in its stead.

A person familiar with the new operation who was working in the back, told Al that the restaurant will be opening in mid-to-late February and said the eatery will serve Northern Indian-inspired dishes.

Have you noticed an addition (or subtraction) from Oakland's food landscape? Text a tip and a photo to 510-757-9959, and we'll look into it.
