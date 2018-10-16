Oakland Eats: Blue Bottle expands, Soul Provisions coming to Uptown, Lanesplitter pizza closes, more

Opening
Piedmont Avenue
Blue Bottle Coffee (4001 Piedmont Ave. Ste. A)
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports that the rapidly expanding Blue Bottle Coffee chain is moving into the former AG Ferrari Foods space, which closed last year.
The Oakland-based chain currently has 15 Bay Area locations, with other outposts in Los Angeles, the East Coast and Japan.
Our informant said that it's still in the early stages of renovations, with electrical and plumbing work currently in progress.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
One of the workers on site told him that if all goes to plan, the shop aims to open by years end.
We've contacted a representative from the coffee roaster for more information and will update.
Uptown
Soul Provisions (1629 Broadway)
Next, Al spotted some movement at the former location of Craft & Spoon, which we've reported closed last May after less than a year in business.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
There's not much info to go on as of yet. However, a Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control application for a Type 41 license -- which allows for the sale of beer or wine at a restaurant -- is currently pending for a business to be called Soul Provisions.
We've attempted to contact a person listed in connection with the business application but have not heard back.
Lakeshore
Rico Rico Taco (3205 Lakeshore Ave.)
In the space once occupied by a Subway sandwich joint, Al M. noticed a new restaurant poised to take over called Rico Rico Taco.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
There's scant information about the spot, and Al said that it looks like construction has just begun. "There are sheets of wall paneling stacked up and ready to go," he said. "But no one was on site to ask any questions.
Additionally, public records reveal that earlier this year, owner Ricardo Montero trademarked the name and logo for Rico Rico Taco.
As always, he plans to keep any eye on the space and report back with updates as warranted.
Closure
Lakeshore
Lanesplitter Pizza (536 Lake Park Ave.)
Just down the way from Rico Rico Taco, Lanesplitter Pizza is no more, reports our informant Al.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
"They are officially closed for good," he said. "No activity is seen inside or outside and all of the equipment and supplies have been left behind."
There's a note posted to the window of the business that confirms the closure after 10 years at the location and urges would-be customers to head over to its Emeryville Pub location at 3645 San Pablo Ave.
It's not clear why the location decided to shutter. We've reached out to learn more but have not heard back.
Update
Ghost Town Brewery (1960 Adeline St.), Degrees Plato (4251 MacArthur Blvd.) and 4505 Burgers & BBQ
Finally, San Francisco's famed barbecue eatery 4505 has teamed up with Degrees Plato and Ghost Town Brewery for a weekly pop-up each Monday and Sunday, according to a representative.
Spicy fries. | Photo: Courtesy 4505 Burgers & BBQ
Every Sunday, the barbecue joint will be at Ghost Town with its ubiquitous "pig rig" featuring an assortment of smoked meats.
On Mondays, the eatery will head over to Degrees Plato to prepare its Best Damn Cheeseburgers, spicy fries loaded with chimichurri sauce and lemon parsley aioli, and grit cake sandwiches.
---
Thanks as always to Al M., for the tips!
Have you noticed a new addition to (or subtraction from) Oakland's food landscape? Text a tip and a horizontal photo to (510) 757-9959, and we'll look into it.