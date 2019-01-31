Oakland Eats: Bookstore-bar North Light lands in Temescal, Uptown gets a Bicycle Coffee, more

Openings
Temescal
North Light (4915 Telegraph Ave.)
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports that North Light, a new bookstore, bar and cafe, has opened in the Temescal space that formerly housed wine and cocktail bar Marc 49.
The new spot offers a curated selection of books and records, some of them chosen by notable writers and musicians like Patti Smith, Michael Chabon, George Saunders and Rebecca Solnit.
Photo: North Light/Yelp
A cafe by day and bar by night, North Light offers three menus for daytime, intermezzo (3-5 p.m.) and night time.
Expect to see breakfast sandwiches, wraps and granola in the mornings; vegan wraps and meatball sandwiches for lunch; and dinner entrees like gulf shrimp and flat iron steak.
Photo: North Light/Yelp
There's an extensive selection of signature cocktails, wine, beer and non-alcoholic mocktails, too.
"It's a cozy place where you can read a book and enjoy a drink or two," our tipster added.
Uptown
The Everest Momo (2212 Broadway)
Next, food-truck outfit The Everest Momo has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Uptown Oakland, reports the venerable Al M.
The menu is limited during the restaurant's soft-opening phase, but diners will be able to sample the signature momos, or Tibetan-style dumplings, and a handful of other items.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Al was told by an unnamed employee that the menu will expand as things progress, with more of the Himalayan-inspired dishes offered by Everest's mobile operation, plus "occasionally rotating items and more dessert options."
Uptown
Bicycle Coffee Co. (2201 Broadway)
Al M. also reports that work has commenced on the newest cafe from local coffee roaster Bicycle Coffee Co. The new outpost will be located inside the historic Breuner Building's ground-floor lobby, at Broadway and Grand.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
So far, signage indicating it's "coming soon" is all that can be seen, said Al. "We are hard at work building out a new cafe," the business' website notes.
In addition to its flagship cafe and roastery near Jack London Square, Bicycle has locations in Los Angeles and Tokyo as well. The company also makes weekly appearances at the Grand Lake Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.
Update
Chinatown
Oakland Hot Plate (348 13th St.)
Finally, our informant Al reports that Chinatown hot-pot spot Oakland Hot Plate is "no more." The interior space has been completely cleared of kitchen equipment and supplies, he said after a recent visit.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
According to the business' website and Yelp page, the restaurant is only temporarily closed. When it reopens sometime late this year, the space will become a "specialty bodega market with a gluten-free cafe and deli," according to a message on its website.
Additionally, the building is undergoing seismic retrofitting work, according to a post on OHP's Instagram page last summer.
As always, we'll keep an eye on the space and report back with updates as things progress.
---
Thanks very much to the indefatigable Al M. for the tips!
