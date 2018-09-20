Oakland Eats: Cocktail bar Here's How aims for Uptown, cupcakes coming to Jack London Square

Uptown
Here's How (1780 Telegraph Ave.)
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from Uptown that Here's How, a new bar from longtime bartender and cocktail consultant Jennifer Colliau (The Slanted Door, The Interval, Small Hand Foods), is making headway.
On a recent visit to the neighborhood, our informant spotted a new liquor license application fixed to the forthcoming business, which is housed right across the street from the Fox Theater. Public records reveal that a Type 47 license application -- which allows for the sale of beer, wine or spirits at an eating establishment -- is currently pending.
While an exact opening date is not known at this time, Here's How has been in the works for more than a year. The Chronicle first reported its proposed opening last summer. Its unusual name is a reference to "Here's How, Mixed Drinks," a cocktail book published in 1941 by W.C. Whitfield.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Besides a menu of craft cocktails, it's not clear what else in store for the 3,500-square-foot-space that once housed an art gallery. However, a kitchen with a yet-to-be-revealed menu and an outdoor space for seating are reportedly part of the mix.
As for libations, Colliau told the Chronicle that she plans to pull "back the curtain on the wizard that is the craft cocktail scene ... I really want to show off what goes into making craft cocktails in a fun, irreverent way where people get really excited to be here and to work here."
As always, our informant Al plans to keep an eye on the space and report back with any updates.
Downtown
The Gargoyle (381 15th St.)
If you're looking to shred with a cocktail and some hardcore live metal, a new downtown club has you covered.
Hoodline reader Donald L. wrote in to notify us of the new music venue and bar, The Gargoyle, which took over the space formerly occupied by Bissap Baobab's Oakland outpost.
Photo: The Gargoyle Oakland/Facebook
At the time of Donald's writing, the new business was only offering drink service, "but it looks like they have a setup for music, too."
"More significantly," he wrote, there are "10 pinball machines, including Deadpool, the newest one on the market."
According to a YouTube post from Oakland-based musicians Monster God, the venue will be celebrating its grand opening with a show this Saturday, featuring three local bands.
Jack London Square
James and the Giant Cupcake (463 2nd St.)
Finally, Al told us that a new tenant has been identified for the former Authentic Bagel Co. in Jack London Square, which closed earlier this year.
While the bagelry hinted that it would return after a short "breather," those plans never came to fruition, said Al.
Now, it appears that Oakland-based cupcake bakery James and the Giant Cupcake is aiming to open its third location in one of the spots left vacant by Authentic's departure. The other spot in the complex will be filled by Manifesta Salon, he said.
Photo: Iona C./Yelp
As of now, there's not much info on the new space. However, if the menu mirrors the cupcake shop's two other locations (341 17th St. in Downtown and 6326 San Pablo Ave. in North Oakland), expect to see a wide selection of unique cupcakes.
Popular items include the "Smurf" blueberry cupcake topped with cream cheese frosting and blue sprinkles, and the "Troop Beverly Hills" vanilla cupcake filled with caramel and topped with toasted coconut, graham cracker crumbles and chocolate sauce. (You can check out the full assortment here.)
---
Thanks very much to Donald L. and Al M., for the tips!
