Oakland Eats: Elevated pop-up Abstract Table debuts, Beauty's Bagel Shop readies Uptown expansion

Uptown
Abstract Table (2123 Franklin St.)
Next week, a permanent upscale dinner series will move into the kitchen at Uptown breakfast and lunch spot The Gastropig.
The project, called Abstract Table, will be open only on Friday and Saturday evenings. It comes from chefs Andrew Greene and Duncan Kwitkor, who created the menu for Rockridge's now-closed Duchess and are regulars at San Francisco's pop-up restaurant venue Naked Kitchen.
Green and Kwitkor, who both trained as painters, met while students at the San Francisco Art Institute in 2004. Their multi-course menu reportedly will combine "global flavors" with Japanese influences.
Charcoal beet with mushroom and furikake granola. | Photo: Dana Plucinski
"Our goal is to bring an eclectic style to the plate, to experiment with different flavors and combinations, and to remove pretension from fine dining," said Greene in a statement. "We may take our guests a little out of their comfort zones, but we want them to leave satiated and happy to have tried something new and unexpected."
Similar to a gallery opening, each dinner will be presented as an "exhibition," which will rotate every three months to coincide with the changing seasons. The opening exhibition is entitled "Fine Dining on Paper," with dishes presented on metal trays lined with biodegradable sandwich paper.
Diners can choose a five- or seven-course menu, with prices from $50-70.
Ocean trout with wild arugula, pickled grilled cucumber and coconut. | Photo: Dana Plucinski
For the inaugural menu, expect to see dishes such as ocean trout with wild arugula, pickled grilled cucumber and coconut; a charcoal-roasted beet with mushroom and furikake (Japanese seasoning) granola; and beef cheek with turnip, tamari onion, edamame puree and a sake glaze. There's a selection of beer, wine and locally produced sake as well.
The first event is next Friday, October 5. If all goes well, the duo are aiming to expand the dinners to five nights a week next year.
Jack London Square
Tigers Taproom (308 Jackson St., Ste 4)
After a roughly two-month renovation, beer bar Tigers Taproom is gearing up to open in the former World Ground Cafe space sometime next week, according to one of the owners.
"Our space is pretty much done, after we add a few more lights in the next couple of days," co-owner Daniel Gutierrez told Hoodline.
Photo: Daniel Gutierrez
As we reported this June, the project comes from Gutierrez and co-owner Brian Chan, who plan to feature a rotating variety of local brews from the East Bay and San Francisco.
"For the first round, we will have one special beer from each of the four breweries in the Jack London Brewing District," said Gutierrez.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for October 14, with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf scheduled to attend.
Uptown
Beauty's Bagel Shop (1700 Franklin St.)
This past May, several readers alerted us to the expansion of Beauty's Bagel Shop, which is taking over the former Henry's Gallery Cafe space in Uptown. The popular bagel shop's flagship location is at 3838 Telegraph Ave. in Mosswood.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
At the time, veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. stopped by and learned that the business was aiming for a summer debut.
However, when he spoke to an employee on-site this week, he was told that ongoing renovations have delayed Beauty's arrival. The employee told Al that the bagelry is waiting on one final inspection, and now plans to open in mid-October.
---
Thanks very much to our man about The Town Al M., for the tips!
Have you noticed a new addition to (or subtraction from) Oakland's food landscape? Text a tip and a horizontal photo to (510) 757-9959, and we'll look into it.