Oakland Eats: 'Fortune Restaurant' Closed, 'Coloso Coffee' Reopening, More

Openings
Old Oakland: Coloso Coffee (917 Washington St.)
As we previously reported, Coloso Coffee is moving forward with plans to reopen in the former Endgame Cafe space, which closed after a short stint at Swan's.
Coloso had to abandon its former digs on the 1700 block of Webster Street to make way for a new 25-story residential development that's in the works.
Interior of Coloso Coffee. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Distinguished tipster Al M. reports that the new cafe is ready to open any day now. "Inspection passed," said Al, "and now they're waiting for shelves to be stocked and furniture to be moved in."
During his investigation, an employee at the next-door Endgame game spot--which is still up and running--said the cafe should debut early next month.
The business still has a message on its website indicating that it is "coming soon."
Meet Fresh. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Chinatown: Meet Fresh (362 8th St.)
A new Taiwanese-style tea and dessert spot called Meet Fresh is coming to the former Sam Yick Market, which has been closed since early 2015, Al reported.
The international chain--which has locations throughout Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States--is currently expanding its operations in the Bay Area, Al said. There's another outpost slated for Daly City in the near future.
On the menu, expect to see dessert options like taro ball with mung bean, lotus seed and boba; herbal jelly with sweet potato, barley, and boba; almond pudding with mocha and noodle jelly; and peanut tofu pudding.
For tea drinks, look for winter melon, oolong, herbal, green, and traditional milk teas. (Take a look at the full menu of offerings here.)
Al said construction is already underway and the business is aiming for a mid-to-late April debut.
Closures
Fortune Restaurant. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Chinatown: Fortune Restaurant (940 Webster St.)
Also in Chinatown, Al reports that Fortune Restaurant has been confirmed to have closed.
While Yelpers haven't indicated the closure as of yet, Al said that the restaurant was "red tagged" by county officials for alleged violations.
Notice from Health department. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
According to online records from Alameda County Environmental Health, inspectors found violations related to liquid waste disposal, as well as problems with vermin, food handling and storage, sanitation and other issues.
Al plans to investigate further and report back.
Broadway Burrito. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
North Oakland: Broadway Burrito (4027 Broadway)
Also confirmed closed by tipster extraordinaire Al M. is Broadway Burrito in North Oakland.
There's no indication on the restaurant's website that points to its closure, but the windows are covered with paper and there's no signs of activity inside, Al said.
Roses are red
and they have stems
we got all these tips
from the amazing Al M.!
