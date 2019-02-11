FOOD & DRINK

Oakland Eats: Merritt Bakery back in business, Lure Restaurant & Lounge to open, more

Merritt Bakery and Restaurant. | Photo: Tu-Anh N./Yelp

By Hoodline
In this edition, a classic breakfast and lunch staple has reopened in new digs, a new restaurant with global influences is in the works in East Oakland, and an Oakland-based bakery's expansion nears completion.

Openings


Lakeshore


Merritt Bakery and Restaurant (3355 Lakeshore Ave.)

Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from Lakeshore that 65-year-old Merritt Bakery and Restaurant has reopened as a full-service restaurant in the former Moroccan Palace Restaurant space, which closed last year.

The East Oakland favorite was forced to close its original location at at 203 E 18th St. after a 2016 fire. (The blaze didn't affect its walk-up bakery window at 500 Lake Park Ave., which is right near its new home.)
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Al notes that Merritt's menu has been streamlined since the pre-fire days. "Now it only features the most popular dishes and sides," like chicken and waffles, for example, he said.

On the menu, expect to see an assortment of breakfast options; burgers and sandwiches; salads, soups and chili; and a variety of baked goods and desserts.

East Oakland


Lure Restaurant & Lounge (203 E 18th St.)

Meanwhile, at Merritt's previous address in East Oakland, Al spotted a sign for a new restaurant: Lure Restaurant & Lounge.

There's not much information on the new spot as of yet, but our informant Al said that "it will be a restaurant focusing on globally inspired cuisine."
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

In a 2017 Facebook post, Oakland City Council member Abel Guillen hinted that "a restaurant similar in concept and cuisine to Paradiso Restaurant in San Leandro" would be taking over the Merritt space. It's unclear if the restaurant he was discussing was Lure, but Paradiso does also have a global menu focus.

As always, Al plans to keep an eye on the spot and report back with updates as warranted.

Updates


Lakeshore


Rico Rico Taco (3205 Lakeshore Ave.)
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Finally, in Lakeshore, Al M. reports that Rico Rico Taco is prepping for a February 15 debut, in a space once occupied by a Subway.

The new Mexican eatery has been in the works since last October. Owner Ricardo, told Al that he's still finalizing its menu, but you can expect to see traditional taqueria fare, with chicken, pork and beef as options. Al learned that Ricardo and his staff will be making tortillas to order as well.
---

Thanks very much to the indefatigable Al M. for the tips!

Have you noticed a new addition to (or subtraction from) Oakland's food landscape? Email a tip and a horizontal photo to tips@hoodline.com, and we'll look into it.
