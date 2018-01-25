A new fast food spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to downtown San Jose, called LocoL, is located at 777 The Alameda.
This new spot--located inside Whole Foods Market--is the latest addition to restaurateurs Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson's socially conscious fast-food chain, known for its fresh ingredients and affordable prices. The restaurant has another location in Oakland and one in Los Angeles.
On the menu, look for beef or veggie burgers and cheeseburgers, "foldies" (a taco-like snack with braised beef or beans and cheese); and regular or seasoned fries, cheese fries, and chili cheese fries.
There's a selection of baked goods on offer, too, like cornbread, muffins, "cinnabunzz" and cookies.
Rounding things out are drinks such as agua fresca with rotating flavors and two sizes of green juice. (You can check out the Oakland menu here to get an idea of what's on offer.)
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, LocoL has gotten a good response.
Yelper John K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 18th, wrote: "Located in Whole Foods. The Machaca Foldie was so flavorful, and the cheesy burger was juicy and had real cheese on a fluffy bun. Def coming back!"
And Pete D. said: "Surprisingly, even though they just opened Monday, the place was packed. The service was great and food was very good for the price. Great value! My favorites are their fries and their "Foldie", it looks like a taco filled with yummy beef. These two items could be their signature dish and definitely a must order."
Head on over to check it out: LocoL is open daily from 11am-8pm.
Oakland Fast Food Spot 'LocoL' Opens Its Doors In Downtown San Jose
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News