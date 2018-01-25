FOOD & DRINK

Oakland Fast Food Spot 'LocoL' Opens Its Doors In Downtown San Jose

A new fast food spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to downtown San Jose, called LocoL, is located at 777 The Alameda.

This new spot--located inside Whole Foods Market--is the latest addition to restaurateurs Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson's socially conscious fast-food chain, known for its fresh ingredients and affordable prices. The restaurant has another location in Oakland and one in Los Angeles.

On the menu, look for beef or veggie burgers and cheeseburgers, "foldies" (a taco-like snack with braised beef or beans and cheese); and regular or seasoned fries, cheese fries, and chili cheese fries.

There's a selection of baked goods on offer, too, like cornbread, muffins, "cinnabunzz" and cookies.

Rounding things out are drinks such as agua fresca with rotating flavors and two sizes of green juice. (You can check out the Oakland menu here to get an idea of what's on offer.)

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, LocoL has gotten a good response.

Yelper John K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 18th, wrote: "Located in Whole Foods. The Machaca Foldie was so flavorful, and the cheesy burger was juicy and had real cheese on a fluffy bun. Def coming back!"

And Pete D. said: "Surprisingly, even though they just opened Monday, the place was packed. The service was great and food was very good for the price. Great value! My favorites are their fries and their "Foldie", it looks like a taco filled with yummy beef. These two items could be their signature dish and definitely a must order."

Head on over to check it out: LocoL is open daily from 11am-8pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News