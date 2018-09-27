FOOD & DRINK

Oakland's 5 favorite spots to find affordable tacos

Tacos El Gordo. | Photo: Marny N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving tacos?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican taquerias around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Tacos el Gordo



Photo: nate c./Yelp

Topping the list is Tacos el Gordo. Located at 4201 International Blvd., the roving kitchen is the highest rated affordable Mexican eatery in Oakland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp.

This Fruitvale food truck serves up traditional fare like chicken tacos with onions, cilantro and salsa; burritos with rice, beans, cheese and carnitas; and tortas with tomato, lettuce, cheese, meat, sour cream and salsa.

2. Obelisco Restaurant



Photo: jason c./Yelp

Next up is Fruitvale Station's Obelisco Restaurant, situated at 3411 E. 12th St. With 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp, this taco spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option, including gluten-free and vegetarian items.

This East Oakland haunt features classic items like shrimp tacos wrapped in handmade tortillas with shredded cabbage and chipotle sauce; super burritos filled with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and guacamole; and chicken fajita platters served with gluten-free corn tortillas, beans and rice.

3. Tacos Mi Rancho



Photo: art s./Yelp

Lake Merritt's Tacos Mi Rancho, a taco truck located at 1434 First Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly food stand four stars out of 752 reviews.

As we previously reported, this mobile Mexican machine offers meat choices like asada, pollo, al pastor, carnitas, cabeza and more for filling ubiquitous burritos, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and tortas.

4. El Paisa Taco Truck



Photo: keven b./Yelp
El Paisa Taco Truck is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with five stars out of 78 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2900 International Blvd. to see for yourself.

This traveling taqueria caters private events like birthday parties, engagement parties and weddings. Menu offerings include tacos, quesadillas, burritos, carne asada, chicken and carnitas.

5. Guadalajara Taco Truck



Photo: alex t./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Guadalajara Taco Truck, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 165 reviews. Stop by 44th Ave. to hit up the Melrose food stand next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

Get ready for asada and cabeza tacos; carnitas and tripas tortas; molida, chili verde and pollo burritos; and al pastor, chicharrones and lengua quesadillas. Sopes, flautas, guacamole and tacos dorados are also on offer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
From bloodies to barbecue: 3 new eateries to check out in Cow Hollow
Rolled ice cream shop Icicles now open in downtown Berkeley
Forced out of Waller skate park, Off the Grid applies to activate Upper Haight McDonald's site
Robots making burgers in San Francisco restaurant
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
Graham: Dems' treatment of Kavanaugh despicable
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Palo Alto mayor reacts to Christine Blasey Ford testimony
FAA: Helicopter strike on power lines sparked grass fires, outage
VIDEO: Feinstein questions Kavanaugh at Senate hearing
Live updates from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
Show More
PHOTOS: Ford, Kavanaugh testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
SEC files complaint against Tesla's Elon Musk
VIDEO: Sen. Kamala Harris to Blasey Ford: 'You are not on trial'
Kavanaugh hearing: Who is prosecutor Rachel Mitchell?
Rare albino dolphin spotted in Monterey Bay
More News