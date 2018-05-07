FOOD & DRINK

Oakland's top 4 Burmese restaurants

Teni East Kitchen. | Photo: Teni East Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving garlicky noodles, comforting curry or sweet coconut rice? These Burmese places have a meal made just for you.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Burmese restaurants around Oakland, using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when hunger strikes.

1. Burma Superstar



Photo: Linh F./Yelp

Topping the list is Burma Superstar. Located at 4721 Telegraph Ave. (between 47th and 48th streets) in Temescal, the longtime fixture is the city's most popular Burmese restaurant, boasting four stars out of 2,030 reviews on Yelp.

Diners rave about its mango chicken, rainbow salad and sesame beef short ribs. Be warned: Burma Superstar does not take reservations, and the wait is often long.

2. Teni East Kitchen



Photo: Teni East Kitchen/Yelp

Next up is Piedmont Avenue's Teni East Kitchen, situated at 4015 Broadway (between 40th and 41st streets) and helmed by Teni Shibabaw, a veteran of Burma Superstar.

With 4.5 stars out of 212 reviews on Yelp, the Burmese-Indian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite for dishes like its cumin pork belly, lamb curry, and fried catfish.

3. Grocery Cafe



Photo: Anthony C./Yelp

Jack London Square's Grocery Cafe, located at 90 Franklin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, tea room and Burmese spot 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews.

Diners praise its generous portions and reasonable prices, as well as the tea leaf salad and mango chutney pork.

4. Burma Bear



Photo: suzanne l./Yelp

Rounding out the top four is Burma Bear, a Burmese spot that offers barbecue, fast casual food and more. With four stars out of 100 Yelp reviews, customers love its brisket fried rice, coconut rice and garlic noodles.

fHead over to 325 19th St. (between Webster and Harrison streets) to see for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News