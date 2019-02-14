FOOD & DRINK

Off The Rails Brewing opens its doors in Sunnyvale

A new brewery, offering burgers, pizza and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Washington, called Off The Rails Brewing, is located at 111 S. Murphy Ave.

This new spot -- located in the former Firehouse Grill and Brewery -- bills itself as an "American brewpub," which specializes in craft beers and "fresh food made of local ingredients," according to its website.

On the menu, expect to see shareable starters, like shrimp ceviche, garlic curry fries and nachos. If you're in the mood for something a little more substantial, look for a selection of house-made flatbreads topped with grilled flank steak, Thai chicken or spicy veggies; burgers and sandwiches; salads and more.

Rounding things out are six craft brews, like the Trainwreck ale, a Bavarian hefeweizen and the Dub Nation Dubbel Belgian brown ale. (You can check out the full menu of offerings here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the new brewery seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Ben P. said, "I like the new format and layout compared to Firehouse. It's bright, the floor is level and the rooms have been opened up."

And Adam N. wrote, "Awesome place. Friendly bartenders. Totally delicious eclectic food choices. Amazing beer. And an overall fun social atmosphere."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Off The Rails Brewing is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
