Oh My Boba brings bubble tea and more to Berryessa

Photo: Kenneth L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bubble tea shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Oh My Boba, the new addition is located at 1030 Piedmont Road, Suite E in Berryessa. It specializes in all-organic teas, and brews each cup fresh from house-ground loose leaf tea, according to its website and Yelp page.

On the menu, house specialties include the Assam black tea with Himalayan salted crema and the Mint Mojito with green tea, lime and mint leaves. Coffee lovers will also find some options: the cafe serves mixed coffee drinks like the Pretty Lady (coffee with hibiscus tea and cane sugar).

Toppings are sold separately, and there are also bites available like the OMB Tea Noodles, topped with scallops and imitation crab; or the Breakfast Musubi, with spam and an egg over ric

The tea shop has gotten a positive response in its early days, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

"I immediately noticed it had a nightclub vibe to it (lights, music)," wrote Kenneth L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 2. The Peachberry tea was "tasty and refreshing."

"Hibiscus Tea with orange slice was delicious! ... It was just right with 50% sweet and ice," added Tara A., who also noted the vibe. "The setup is similar to the previous cafe but they had the disco lights and music going."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Oh My Boba is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
