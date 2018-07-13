FOOD & DRINK

Onigilly brings the Japanese rice and seaweed staple to University South

Photo: Koji K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A San Francisco-based Japanese chain has debuted in Palo Alto. The new addition to University South, called Onigilly, is located at 164 University Ave.

According to its website, onigilly is a "traditional Japanese food made with brown rice and a gourmet filling wrapped in seaweed."

Start your meal with miso soup, wakame salad, edamame and other Japanese staples. Then, customize your own onigilly by choosing between an array of flavors.

Vegetable flavors include sour pickled plum, teriyaki tofu, hijiki seaweed, natto and more. Seafood flavors include miso tuna salad, spicy shrimp, snow crab, unagi and shrimp tempura. Meat flavors include teriyaki chicken, ginger-honey braised ground beef and spicy bacon.

Rice bowls and soups are also available.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp so far, Onigilly Palo Alto has already made a good impression.

Sherry B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "This place serves Japanese comfort food. If you like musubi or onigiri, you will love this place. I have tried a few onigilly and my top two favorites are salmon and unagi. Nice and friendly staff. "

Yelper David K. added, "Everything was fresh and delicious, though the scoops of fish and hijiki that came on the bowl were rather small, and it would have been nice to have a little more."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Onigilly Palo Alto is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
