If you've got Hawaiian cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival to the Fairgrounds neighborhood, called Ono Hawaiian BBQ, is located in the Sun Garden complex at 1510 Monterey Road, Suite 40.
The chain has dozens of locations in the western U.S., and this is its second in San Jose. It's a casual counter-order spot for Hawaiian dishes, including kalua pork (slow-roasted pork served shredded over steamed cabbage), grilled Spam and lightly marinated and breaded white fish. There are also pan-Asian dishes like teriyaki chicken, chicken katsu and crab rangoon.
The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Michelle T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 9, wrote, "The chicken katsu is tender and the outside is super crispy. Honestly I love this katsu much better than others I have tried."
Yelper Tania S. added, "We love Hawaiian barbecue, and we were so happy with our meals. I ordered the original barbecue chicken, which came with rice and a side salad with amazing dressing that reminded me of the kind they have at Benihana's. I also love how their meals come with vegetables."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ono Hawaiian BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens new eatery in San Jose
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News