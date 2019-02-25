Opa! Authentic Greek opens new outpost in Downtown San Jose

Hungry? A new outlet of local Greek mini-chain Opa! has you covered. The fresh addition to Downtown San Jose is located at 225 W. Santa Clara St.
The restaurant offers unique Greek dishes like its Opa! Fries, a mix of sliced potatoes, feta cheese, vinaigrette and its house-made sauce. Customers may also indulge in a variety of dips, wood-fired flatbreads and signature dishes like the moussaka, an eggplant casserole with beef, lamb, potatoes, shallots, garlic and a creamy bechamel sauce.
View the full menu here.
Opa! Authentic Greek has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Danielle T., who reviewed the new spot on February 19, wrote, "The food was delicious. Had the spicy avocado app first which came with warm bread and a couple olives. All of which was delicious. I had the veggie flatbread. The balsamic glaze was delicious. Good service."
And Liz J. added, "Same great service as the Willow Glen location. Nicely decorated and near San Pedro Square and San Pedro parking garage. It's great to have another solid option for dinner in downtown San Jose. Great salads, spreads and skewers. Check it out."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Opa! is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
