Oros Thai Chicken & Rice debuts in South San Jose

Photo: Siobhan F./Yelp

By Hoodline
If khao man gai (braised chicken over rice) is your favorite, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival to South San Jose, called Oros Thai Chicken & Rice, is located at 5663 Snell Ave, and is one of several popping up around the Bay Area that focus on popular Thai street food.

It offers a variety of chicken, tofu and pork dishes alongside creamy boba drinks, fruity smoothies and hot tea. Customers may also add snacks like its popcorn chicken, sweet potato fries and green waffles to their order.

Oros has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

"Food was amazing! Chicken was tender and juicy, rice was nice and flavorful without being too intense," Yelper Jon S. wrote. "The big surprise was the cup of broth served on the side. I've had this at other chicken and rice places in area, and this one is my favorite. Hands down. It's super clean and light and tasty."

And Siobhan F. added, "The food came out fast and hot (always a good thing). I opened my box and could visually see just how tender and moist the chicken was! Overall it's a super simple meal, but one that will feed your soul."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Oros is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and noon-9 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
