Oscar Mayer introduces hot dog-flavored ice cream

Oscar Mayer is introducing hot dog-flavored ice cream. The company is calling the sweet and salty treat the Ice Dog Sandwich.

The sandwich is made with candied hot dog bits, hot dog sweet cream, spicy dijon gelato, and a cookie bun.

A hand-made ice cream company based in New York City partnered with Oscar Mayer to create the sandwich, aiming to "translate the experience of eating your favorite Oscar Mayer hot dog in frozen form."

The Wienermobile will be specially outfitted as an ice cream truck. It will be in New York City the week of August 12th handing out free samples of the Ice Dog Sandwich.

