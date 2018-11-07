FOOD & DRINK

Ozu Ramen Kitchen makes Downtown debut with noodles, rice bowls and more

Photo: Ozu K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Ramen fans, take heed: there's a new spot in San Jose to get your fix. Located at 86 S. First St. downtown, the fresh arrival is a counter-service-only restaurant called Ozu Ramen Kitchen.

On the menu, you'll find classic shoyu ramen in chicken broth with chashu pork, a soft-boiled egg and veggie toppings, as well as the house specialty of tonkotsu ramen: pork bone broth topped with black garlic oil and garlic chips as well as chashu, egg and nori.

For those less interested in soup, the joint also offers rice bowls topped with chicken or pork katsu, chashu or unagi.

The new addition has gotten a generally positive response thus far, with a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

M. C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 4, wrote of the black tonkotsu ramen, "The broth was excellent: creamy, not too salty or overly rich, and slightly smoky with garlic flavor. The noodles are on the thicker side. The chashu was tasty as well."

However, Yelper Theo G. said, "The ramen lacks punch and is a bit salty -- taste-wise, it tastes like the nicer pre-packaged ramen that has fresh noodles and the real base instead of a powder that's sold in the Japanese markets around here."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ozu Ramen Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
SF Eats: Italian Homemade Co. expands in North Beach, Minas Brazilian closes in Hayes Valley
Oz Pizza owner to bring 'Quickie Burgers and Shakes' to Castro
FiDi's Palio D'Asti rebooting after 28 years with new concept called 'Palio'
Wine lovers, this Advent calendar is for you!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Rockridge, MacArthur BART stations reopen after report of suspicious item
Google identifies employee hit and killed by company shuttle bus
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which CA propositions passed, failed
8 Months Later: Questions linger about security after veterans home shooting
What happens with Daylight Saving Time in California
Firefighters stop progress of brush fire in Castro Valley
Midterm results, updates for California November voting
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Show More
From bad to worse: Trump's media relationship frays more
Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers may be able to grow cannabis
Domestic dispute may have led to fire at SJ apartment
2018 MIDTERMS: National election results here
2018 MIDTERMS: Election results for California, Bay Area here
More News