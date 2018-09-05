FOOD & DRINK

Palm Açai Café opens its doors in Berkeley

By Hoodline
In the mood for healthful bowls and topped toasts? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 2979 College Ave. in Berkeley's Elmwood District, the newcomer is called Palm Acai Cafe.

On the bowls menu, look for options like the Palma, made with an acai base and topped with strawberry, banana, goji berries, coconut, granola and raw honey; or the Dragon, made with a pitaya base and topped with strawberry, kiwi, mango, coconut, granola and raw honey.

Looking for toast? Options like miso avocado with arugula, sesame miso dressing and furikake flakes are available, as is almond butter toast with banana, raw honey and maldon salt.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Palm Acai Cafe is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Tiffany H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 29, wrote, "Everything was so yummy. Love this place. Got a coffee, acai berry soft serve with mango and bananas and the chia pudding. Everything was so fresh and delicious!"

Yelper Emily Y. added, "Delicious, made-to-order acai bowl with organic ingredients! We had the matcha-chia (mind blown!) gatherer-acai bowl, Oaxacan cold brew (yummy chocolate with a little spice -- wow!) and avocado toast, and everything was so fresh and tasty."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Palm Acai Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
