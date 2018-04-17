FOOD & DRINK

'Pearl' Nears Completion In Outer Richmond

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Things are falling into place for the debut of 'Pearl,' the long-anticipated sister expansion from the team behind Pizzetta 211 (211 23rd Ave.).

As the owners finish making over the former dry cleaners/laundry on the corner of California Street and 23rd Avenue to make way for their new pasta and seafood eatery, they're hiring and assembling an operations team. In recent weeks, workers have been observed moving cooking equipment and furniture into place as the renovations wrap up.

The expansion was initially announced as early as summer of 2016, and interest in the spot has increased as neighbors anticipate the new space's unveiling. According to permits on file, the owners are spending $225,000 to install a new kitchen and create ground-floor and mezzanine-level dining areas.

According to a job posting, Pearl will be a "cafe by day, restaurant by night" with espresso, a full bar, cider and and beer on tap, and an open kitchen. The menu will be "Mediterranean focused, featuring house made pastas, tons of seafood, seasonal produce and large format items."

Pearl is hiring cooks, servers, runners, bartenders, baristas and dishwashers.
Thanks to tipster Elena K.

Have you come across a new (or closing) restaurant? Text your tip and a photo to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News