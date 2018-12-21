FOOD & DRINK

Pedialyte offering hangover helper powder for adults

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedialyte usually markets its products to children, but is now offering a powder to help adults recover after drinking too much.

By ABC7.com staff
Pedialyte is meant for kids but it has become the go-to hangover cure for millions.

RELATED: Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests

And now the company has a sparkling new product just for adults.

The medical-grade fizzy drink is called "Sparkling Rush Powder."

The new hydration solution comes in small packs and contains essential minerals such as sodium and potassium.

It is another attempt by the company to market products to adults.
Related Topics:
foodalcoholfooddrinkingbeerwine
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Supreme Court rejects latest challenge to California foie gras ban
Oakland eats: Tribune Tavern plots comeback, Cam Huong to be resurrected as Cam Anh, more
Trending eats: Asian seafood and Scandinavian brunch are making waves in San Francisco
Pizzeria Delfina debuts third SF location in SoMa
Pregnant woman shocked to discover needles in grapes
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Wild Weather: Storm wreaks havoc over Bay Area
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
Pilots worry national shortage puts passengers in danger
No charging decision yet in dispute over jogger bite in Oakland Hills
Clemson routs Alabama 44 to 16 winning CFP national title
Government shutdown reaches Muir Woods in Marin County
Tree falls, kills Novato man on UC Berkeley campus
Not your typical tailgate parties at CFP National Championship game
Show More
Political leaders comment on Newsom's vision for California
Governor's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom to go by "first partner"
5 more days of rain across Bay Area through Sunday
Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm expected Tuesday
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sworn in for second term
More News