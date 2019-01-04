FOOD & DRINK

Peruvian spot Franco's Latin Table opens its doors in West Portal

Photo: Mauricio F./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Peruvian eatery, called Franco's Latin Table, has opened for business at 24 W. Portal Ave. in West Portal, the former home of longtime neighborhood fixture Fresca. (Fans of the departed restaurant need not worry: its Noe Valley and Inner Sunset locations remain open.)

Family-owned Franco's offers authentic Peruvian cuisine with Mexican and Central American influences, like its classic ceviche (seasonal fish, rocoto tiger milk, onion, cancha, yams and choclo) and adobo de chancho, with slow-braised pork, aji panca sofrito, roasted yam, beans and salsa criolla.

Some favorites from Fresca, like rotisserie chicken, remain on the menu as well. Take a look at the full menu here.

The newcomer has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Cin Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 17, wrote, "I love the ambiance. The food came out hot, fast and in big portions. Service was excellent: fast, super friendly, yet very professional at all times."

Yelper Enjoy S. agreed. "The staff is super friendly and very attentive. The server was super helpful and explained everything we asked."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Franco's Latin Table is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:45 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-9:45 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
