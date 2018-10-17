FOOD & DRINK

Pho 335 taking over now-closed Mr. Fu Kitchen

Mr. Fu Kitchen at 335 Noe is now closed. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

By Hoodline
After one year in the Castro, Mr. Fu Kitchen at 335 Noe Street (between 16th and 17th) has closed. Another restaurant is already lined up to take its place.

Hoodline contacted owner Yu Jian Zhu who confirmed that Mr. Fu Kitchen closed October 1st because "the business was just too slow."

Castro residents will recall that Mr. Fu Kitchen opened last year in the former House of Chen space when its owners retired after 28 years of running the Chinese food restaurant.

Zhu confirmed a new restaurant was on the way but could not provide any details about what was planned.
Inside now closed Mr. Fu Kitchen. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

Public records indicate the Type 41 liquor license was transferred earlier this month to new owners: Xiu Li and Yue Ning Liu.

Documents indicate that the new restaurant will be called Pho 335. Construction work is currently underway at the restaurant.

Hoodline was unable to reach the new business owner. As we learn more about the future restaurant, we'll keep you updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Are these trending San Francisco restaurants on your radar?
Grand Avenue Indian spot High Peaks Kitchen reopens as Guru Curry House
High-end Italian restaurant Prairie debuts in former Hog & Rocks spot
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
3 injured, 1 critically after 20 foot rebar tower falls in Fremont
Feinstein, de Leon have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
REMEMBERING LOMA PRIETA: A look back at the quake that hit the Bay Area
Taxi driver's sudden death left family with debt from medallion
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
Local organization documenting stories of fallen service members
Show More
Texas mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Warriors star Draymond Green's son steals show after game
Boy's pumpkin from late grandpop returned after being stolen
Boy rejects apology after being accused of grabbing woman
More News