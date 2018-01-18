'Pho 89' Brings Vietnamese Fare To Berryessa

Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer to Berryessa, called Pho 89, is located at 2095 N. Capitol Ave.
This newcomer specializes in traditional Vietnamese fare and features a variety of options like pho, vermicelli, rice plates, and more.
On the menu, expect to see noodle soups like intestine stew with beef pho noodles; brisket, tendon and tripe pho; and wonton with egg noodle soup.
For vermicelli dishes, options include shredded tofu and mushroom, grilled shrimp and barbecue boneless chicken, and grilled pork with egg rolls over noodles.
Rounding the menu out are rice dishes with pork chops, shredded pork and eggs; beef stew over rice; and fried shrimp cake, shredded pork, and egg over rice. Family-style sharable plates are also on offer for large groups.
Pho 89 has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Joe L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 7th, said: "Finally a decent place that is modern looking without the fusion price or portion!
I also like the taste of the broth."
Yelper Benny N. added: "The pho was good. We also had a rice plate that was equally as good. The place is new, so everything is super clean and modern looking.
And Vu H. said: "Beef broth and meat are delicious, and I think they made broth from bone and meat. Friendly and fast service."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pho 89 is open daily from 10am-9:30pm.
