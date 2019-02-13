Pibil, poblanos and more: Corazon Mexican Food debuts in De Anza

If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 1255 S. Mary Ave. in De Anza, the newcomer is called Corazon Mexican Food.
This new fast-casual eatery features an array of Mexican staples, like mole poblano with boneless chicken; pork pibil, a Mayan dish made with fresh fruit juices, herbs and achiote; and a vegetarian poblano pepper dish filled with diced vegetables, fruits and nuts.
There's a selection of burritos, tacos, enchiladas and seafood entrees, as well, with desserts, such as flan and strawberry churros rounding the menu out. (You can check out a full list of offerings here.)
With a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Corazon has been warmly received by patrons.
Raissa K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 6, wrote, "I was searching nearby restaurants at Yelp and found Corazon. Asked for two shrimp quesadillas to eat at home and was so pleased to pass by and pick it up: the place is super cute, clean and the staff very friendly!"
Yelper Boaz R. added, "Welcome to the neighborhood! I'm glad to see Corazon at this shopping plaza, which could use more food options. Corazon is really good."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Corazon Mexican Food is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
