Pie lovers' paradise: The Pie Bar makes Glendale debut

Photo: Daniel M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery specializing in pies has opened for business in the neighborhood. The Glendale newcomer, called The Pie Bar, is located at 109 E Broadway.

The Pie Bar serves up classic dutch apple, cherry and banana cream pies as well as its own versions of Mexican chocolate, key lime and Marionberry desserts. The eatery also has savory pies, like chicken pot pie, shepherd's pie and a variety quiches. There are vegan menu items too.

Not sure which flavor to get? Try a Pie Shot, which allows you to try four different pie flavors in one flight, similar to beer or wine tastings. Or, if you're looking for a unique pie experience, try one of The Pie Bar's Cutie Pie Jars. The jars contain an individual serving of pie packed into an eight ounce mason jar -- perfect for pie on the go.

The Pie Bar has proven popular thus far, with a 5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Lee P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 28, wrote, "I have been enticed by the pie flight and honestly, they are the allure of Pie Bar for good reason."

"Delicious and perfectly portioned," added Yelper Allison L. "First time here and the owner was very friendly. The pie flight was totally tasty and satisfying. My daughter and mom had slices that were just as delicious."

"Both the cutie pies and savory pies are amazing," Jessica A. said.

Head on over to check it out: The Pie Bar is open from noon-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and noon-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
