Piedmont Family Spa opens in Glenview

There's a new way to relax and rejuvenate in the Glenview district. Located at 3810 Park Blvd. (between 13th & Beaumont avenues), Piedmont Family Spa is now offering acupuncture and other services.
With an assortment of professional treatments, guests learn to embrace simple luxuries and enhance their senses while relaxing, its website explains.
Services include rejuvenating treatments such as deep tissue massage, starting at $50 for 60 minutes, acupuncture ($75 for the initial visit) and foot reflexology, which starts at $35 for 60 minutes. (A full description of offerings is available here.)
Norma A., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 30, said "the location is nicely appointed, and the staff is professional and accommodating. I'm so happy with the experience that I booked another appointment this week for a friend and myself."
"So glad this place moved into the neighborhood," added Yelper Ryan O. "I've been twice already for reflexology and it was very relaxing and reasonably priced."
And K M. said, "this was my first time going and it was the best experience ever. My massage was everything. I truly loved the atmosphere and professionalism."
Piedmont Family Spa is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
