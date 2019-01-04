FOOD & DRINK

Pizzeria Delfina debuts third SF location in SoMa

Photo: Pizzeria Delfina/Yelp

By Hoodline
The Mission District's popular Pizzeria Delfina has expanded to a brand-new outpost in SoMa, at 688 Mission St. The Neapolitan-style eatery's fifth location (and third in San Francisco) features a largely similar menu to its other outlets, as the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

On that menu, diners will find a carbonara-style white pizza with guanciale, an egg and pecorino cheese; the "Chico Pie" with goat cheese, mozzarella, fava greens, walnut, and marjoram; and even a vegan pie with a choice of three vegetable toppings. Gluten-free crusts are also available.

The menu also boasts a few small bites, pastas and entrees, like saffron arancini, spaghetti pomodoro, chicken alla diavola and Neapolitan meatballs in sugo. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to downtown.

Yelper Cris T. approved of the service and energy, adding, "The food is excellent. Our table of four went nuts over the saffron arancini and brussels sprouts. Ended up getting second orders of each. The pizzas are the best around."

And Yelper Adam B. added of the margherita pizza, "I really appreciate how their crust was nice and firm. A lot of those quick-fired personalized pizzas tend to flop when you hold a slice by the end. Not here, it was standing strong."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pizzeria Delfina is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily.
