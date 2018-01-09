FOOD & DRINK

Plant-Based 'Wholesome Bakery' Opens On Divisadero

After several months of planning, preparation and paperwork, Wholesome Bakery is now open at 299 Divisadero St. (and Page).

"This has been a long, hard road dealing with the city, permits, contractors and more while trying to continue to run a busy company," said owner Mandy Harper via email.

"I'm really excited that we are finally moved in and mostly settled," she added, noting that she'd hoped to open last October.

Photo: Teresa Hammerl/Hoodline

As we reported in August, Harper is committed to crafting tasty baked goods that are vegan, gluten-free, and low-glycemic. Like her recipes, Harper also created the space's layout and aesthetic.

"My good friend Alexandra Petroff hand-painted all the signage," she noted, while Statuswood, a Hayward-based husband and wife team, helped with carpentry work.


Photo: Mandy Harper

New items such as sweet and savory bread pudding, macarons and bread will soon be available for purchase. "Brunch will begin in February," Harper said.

Wholesome Bakery has sold its goods at many popular San Francisco retailers since 2009, including Bi-Rite Market in the Mission, Haight Street Market in Upper Haight, and La Beau Market in Nob Hill.

Most recently, Harper also sold out of Alite Outpost in the Mission. Her first brick-and-mortar location now has enough room for about 20 customers to sit down, with additional standing tables available as well.

"I couldn't be more proud and excited of what is to come," Harper said.

Photo: Teresa Hammerl/Hoodline

Wholesome Bakery is open from 7am to 7pm on weekdays and from 8am to 8pm on weekends.
