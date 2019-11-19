If you use cottage cheese for breakfast, you may want to make sure it's not a part of this recall.
Varieties of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese are being recalled because, according to the FDA, they may contain pieces of metal or plastic.
The FDA says six people have reported the problem, but there have been no reports of illnesses or injuries related to this.
Customers who have purchased the cheese should not eat it and return it to the store for an exchange for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call 1-866-572-3805.
For a complete list of the products being recalled, click here.
Cottage cheese recalled for possibly containing plastic and metal
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News