Food & Drink

Berry growers commit to fully recyclable packaging by 2025

Plastic packaging for berries will soon get an environmentally-friendly update.

Fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are shipped and sold in a clamshell. It's clear plastic packaging shaped as a vented box with a hinged lid, according to Berry Sustainable. Clamshell packaging protects the fruit from damage and contamination, ultimately reducing food waste.

RELATED: San Francisco artist turns trashed toys into plastic art panels

Many of the current containers are already recyclable, but the labels or glue on the labels contaminate the plastic and prevent some of them from being recycled.

Major berry growers are committing to having fully recyclable containers by 2025.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecyclingplasticfruitfarmingplastic pollution
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked while collecting cans in San Francisco
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Police looking for suspected driver who hit, killed girl in Castro Valley
Fired Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick breaks silence
BART station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Hospital holds wedding for terminally ill patient
Show More
BART Week 2020: What's the cost of your commute?
BART GM Bob Powers rides BART, discusses rider concerns
WATCH IN 60: Fired police chief breaks silence, elderly man attacked, Speaker Pelosi visits SF's Chinatown
Santa Clara Co. considers new 'gun team' to seize illegal weapons
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
More TOP STORIES News