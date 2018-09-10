FOOD & DRINK

Playa Lounge opens in Alum Rock with desserts, bubble tea and more

Photo: Thu P./Yelp

By Hoodline
If boba tea is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh addition to Alum Rock, called Playa Lounge, is located at 1615 McKee Road in San Jose.

The shop specializes in milk, fruit and boba teas, and offers fried or regular ice cream served in a bowl with fruit toppings. Patrons 21 and over can enjoy alcoholic beverages like fruity rum cocktails and beer, and snacks on offer include fries, fish balls, crispy noodles, barbecued skewers and fruit bowls.

With a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Playa Lounge is getting a good response.

Brittney B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 27, wrote, "This place is poppin. It's awesome that a boba shop has alcoholic drinks you can add boba and other toppings to. I personally loved the Red Sea drink with raspberry tea and blueberries ... It's a very cool looking place. They have games on touch-screen tables plus a cool photo wall outside and patio seating."

And Sabrina N. wrote, "The service is great and fast, the music is always bumping, the drinks are good, and they have so much on the menu that you won't run out of options. If you're here late, it definitely gives you a lounge-style feel."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Playa Lounge is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Cholita Linda brings Latin American fare to Alameda
Sushi, sweets and spirits: Check out these 4 new Western Addition businesses
New chicken shop Fresh Tray opens its doors in Concord
Cheung Hing brings classic Chinese comfort food to San Mateo
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Muni driver, passenger injured after crash into building
Napa County fire grows to 2,490 acres; containment at 30 percent
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend begins today
WATCH TONIGHT: Raiders season opener on ABC7
Hurricane Florence intensifying, could strike US Southeast
WATCH LIVE: Dallas officer arrested after man killed in apartment she thought was hers
Gilroy officer shoots at man driving vehicle on field with students playing football
New hour of 'GMA' with Michael Strahan, Sara Haines premieres Monday
Show More
Ethnic beauty pageants celebrate Bay Area women's heritage
VIDEO: Timelapse captures Napa County Snell Fire consuming ridge
CBS head Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations, network confirms
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Gruden takes center stage as Raiders set to take on Rams
More News