Playa Lounge opens in Alum Rock with desserts, bubble tea and more

If boba tea is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh addition to Alum Rock, called Playa Lounge, is located at 1615 McKee Road in San Jose.
The shop specializes in milk, fruit and boba teas, and offers fried or regular ice cream served in a bowl with fruit toppings. Patrons 21 and over can enjoy alcoholic beverages like fruity rum cocktails and beer, and snacks on offer include fries, fish balls, crispy noodles, barbecued skewers and fruit bowls.
With a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Playa Lounge is getting a good response.
Brittney B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 27, wrote, "This place is poppin. It's awesome that a boba shop has alcoholic drinks you can add boba and other toppings to. I personally loved the Red Sea drink with raspberry tea and blueberries ... It's a very cool looking place. They have games on touch-screen tables plus a cool photo wall outside and patio seating."
And Sabrina N. wrote, "The service is great and fast, the music is always bumping, the drinks are good, and they have so much on the menu that you won't run out of options. If you're here late, it definitely gives you a lounge-style feel."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Playa Lounge is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
