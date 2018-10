Poke Bowl opens a new location in Concord

Hungry? A new neighborhood Hawaiian spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Concord, called Poke Bowl , is located at 2045 Diamond Blvd., Suite 22.On its website , the restaurant says it aims "to share that authentic Hawaiian-style experience of poke with the world while adding a little Cali fusion." It also has locations in San Francisco and Colma.At this eatery, diners can expect build-your-own bowl options with bases like white and brown rice, salad, chips and kelp noodles; protein options like tuna, albacore, shrimp, salmon, octopus, spicy crab and more; and an array of toppings and sauces. (Find the full menu here .)Poke Bowl has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.Kev H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 14, wrote, "The price for a three-scoop bowl is less than $10. You can't beat that. Their scoop portion of protein is generous, and some of their free toppings are protein, such as jelly fish and fish roe."Stella S. added , "We ordered the small size with salmon and albacore over salad and small size with albacore and spicy tuna over half salad/half rice. Overall, a yummy lunch in a relaxing atmosphere."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Poke Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.