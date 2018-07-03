FOOD & DRINK

Poki Lab brings poke and bubble tea to Alameda

Photo: Mien M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new organic eatery serving poke and bubble tea has opened its doors in Alameda. The new arrival, Poki Lab, is located at 2661 Blanding Ave.

The new spot, which opened in the space that used to belong to New Sushi King, offers a wide array of poke options. Diners will begin by selecting the base, from organic salad and green tea rice to brown rice and shrimp chips; then they'll choose their fish, which includes options like salmon, tuna, shrimp, scallop, octopus and albacore.

After that, customers select a sauce, toppings and garnishes to add to their bowl. The menu includes three house-made bowls, including the Colcano bowl, the Salmon Lover and a house special.

Wash it all down with your choice of boba teas, which includes flavors like mango, taro, jasmine tea and matcha.

Poki Lab has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

James T., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 25, wrote, "Poke places are becoming a dime a dozen, but I find their fish pretty fresh. I got half spring, mix half chips and I'll probably do that again next time. I like how the shrimp chips were mildly spicy."

And Doctor G. wrote, "The poke bowls were excellent. More toppings than I've experienced at other poke restaurants. However, that doesn't really overcome the fact that this poke is a bit more expensive than other poke restaurants."

Poki Lab is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAlameda
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News