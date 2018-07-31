Pop-up brunch spot Diane's Bloody Mary Bar lands in the Marina

Hungry? A new pop-up breakfast and brunch spot has you covered. Called Diane's Bloody Mary Bar, the newcomer is located at 2120 Greenwich St. in the Marina.
As we reported last month, Diane's is the latest pop-up to operate out of the Mina Test Kitchen, the rotating restaurant concept testing space owned by celebrity chef Michael Mina.
The titular Diane is Mina's wife, who's serving up brunch dishes like French toast, egg sandwiches and a burger. There's a full cocktail menu highlighting her signature bloody marys, alongside other brunch drinks like mimosas.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Diane's Bloody Mary Bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Carla M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 29, wrote, "Make sure to make a reservation! It's worth the wait. My favorite burger in SF. Amazing options for bloody marys, i actually had my first ever here!"
Yelper Chris S. added, "WOW! This place is one of the best spots in San Francisco, all around. Unbelievable bloodys, one of the greatest french toasts I've ever had, and the breakfast sandwich was #1."
And Christine H. wrote, "There are not enough words to describe this experience! Diane and staff are amazing! Diane takes extra care to get everyone's name, so she can treat you like a family friend!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Diane's Bloody Mary Bar is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
