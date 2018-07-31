FOOD & DRINK

Pop-up brunch spot Diane's Bloody Mary Bar lands in the Marina

Photo: Chris S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new pop-up breakfast and brunch spot has you covered. Called Diane's Bloody Mary Bar, the newcomer is located at 2120 Greenwich St. in the Marina.

As we reported last month, Diane's is the latest pop-up to operate out of the Mina Test Kitchen, the rotating restaurant concept testing space owned by celebrity chef Michael Mina.

The titular Diane is Mina's wife, who's serving up brunch dishes like French toast, egg sandwiches and a burger. There's a full cocktail menu highlighting her signature bloody marys, alongside other brunch drinks like mimosas.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Diane's Bloody Mary Bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Carla M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 29, wrote, "Make sure to make a reservation! It's worth the wait. My favorite burger in SF. Amazing options for bloody marys, i actually had my first ever here!"

Yelper Chris S. added, "WOW! This place is one of the best spots in San Francisco, all around. Unbelievable bloodys, one of the greatest french toasts I've ever had, and the breakfast sandwich was #1."

And Christine H. wrote, "There are not enough words to describe this experience! Diane and staff are amazing! Diane takes extra care to get everyone's name, so she can treat you like a family friend!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Diane's Bloody Mary Bar is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
50 years of Big Mac: McDonald's MacCoin free burger deal
Chipotle gives away free guacamole on National Avocado Day
Glazed and approved: meet Oakland's 6 favorite doughnut shops
New Korean spot Lucky Pig debuts in the Tenderloin
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive fire in state history
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper
Show More
MoviePass goes from $10 per month to $15
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
States suing Trump administration, company over 3D guns
More News