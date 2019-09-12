Food & Drink

Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage

Popeyes has an interesting solution for customers waiting to try the new chicken sandwich - bring your own bun and make it yourself!

RELATED: Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

The fast food chain sold out of their popular chicken sandwiches after starting a Chicken Wars that went viral on social media.

On Thursday, Popeyes tweeted a video announcing its new "BYOB" solution. "It's basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun..."

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

Popeyes suggested that customers bring their own bun and order the three tenders - assembly required.

It hopes this substitute will help get customers through this difficult time until chicken sandwiches are back in stock.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediafast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Autopsy report in death of Italian police officer, Bay Area teens under arrest
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
Here's how Instagram-famous pug was found after being stolen from SF apartment
7 questions heading into 10-candidate Democratic debate on ABC
Police say man accidentally set on fire in Concord
Heat Advisory in effect for Bay Area
Show More
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
BART Board approves $227 million purchase and renovation of new HQ building
Trump visiting Baltimore for first time since disparaging it
How 2020 Democrats want to overhaul criminal justice laws
Debate offers Harris chance to regain momentum in 2020 race
More TOP STORIES News