FOOD & DRINK

Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings

EMBED </>More Videos

Popeyes fans might say the fried chicken there is as good as good as gold.

Popeyes fans might say the fried chicken there is as good as good as gold.

Thursday, the restaurant is offering poultry that's literally golden!

Six boneless wings are dunked in champagne and slathered with 24-karat gold batter.

Like the precious metal itself, the golden chicken is not easy to come by.

WDAF says it's only available for a single day, and only in four locations.

Those locations are Anaheim, California; Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City and New Orleans.

As far as golden products go, the price is a bargain, just five bucks, including a biscuit and side dish.

Popeyes says the bullion-battered bird might become available in more locations in the future if demand is high.

The promotion was inspired by the August opening of Popeyes' 3,000th restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantchickenrestaurantfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Brownies, baklava and pie: 3 cool new bakeries to check out in San Francisco
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Sip N Bowl debuts in Willow Glen with bubble tea and Asian fusion eats
New grocery store Smart & Final Extra now open in downtown San Jose
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Thousands of Marriott hotel workers strike in San Francisco
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Deputy uses Taser on man who allegedly stole tractor from 71-year-old
Livermore mother heartbroken over teens' suspected overdose death
Marriott workers on strike say Silicon Valley location impacts their lives
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
2nd man accused of stealing hundreds of guns from Memphis UPS arrested, police say
Show More
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Whale breaches with spectacular rainbow in Monterey Bay
Brett Kavanaugh's freshman roommate at Yale disputes testimony
Transgender student in NC wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Pot brownies given to students for homecoming votes, police say
More News