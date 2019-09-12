Food & Drink

Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage

A Popeyes chicken sandwich is pictured. (Popeyes)

Popeyes has an interesting solution for customers waiting to try the new chicken sandwich - bring your own bun and make it yourself!

RELATED: Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

The fast food chain sold out of their popular chicken sandwiches after starting a Chicken Wars that went viral on social media.

On Thursday, Popeyes tweeted a video announcing its new "BYOB" solution. "It's basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun..."

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

Popeyes suggested that customers bring their own bun and order the three tenders - assembly required.

It hopes this substitute will help get customers through this difficult time until chicken sandwiches are back in stock.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediafast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
WATCH IN 60: Gig-economy fight, more rent control, no more "The Rolling Stones" at Levi's Stadium
Uber vows to keep fighting sweeping California labor bill
Instagram-famous pug found safe after being stolen from SF apartment
Suspects steal elderly shopper's wallet at Walnut Creek Safeway store
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat arrives today
Show More
Judge who sentenced Brock Turner no longer tennis coach at Bay Area high school
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Taco Bell reveals new vegetarian menu
Protesters dangle from Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown
Calif. approves statewide rent control bill authored by SF lawmaker
More TOP STORIES News