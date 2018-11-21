FOOD & DRINK

Popular Japanese bakery Uncle Tetsu brings signature cheesecakes to Northeast Hillsdale

Photo: Cherylynn N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Japanese desserts shop has debuted at 72 Hillsdale Mall in Northeast Hillsdale. Called Uncle Tetsu, the newcomer is just the third U.S. location for the Hakata, Japan-based bakery.

On the menu, diners will find its signature personal-size Japanese-style cheesecakes, which according to the company's website, "combine the richness of American cheesecakes with the lightness of French souffles."

For beverages, the store offers a variety of iced green tea beverages, including a matcha drink with cheese foam. There is also a selection of cookies, including madeleines and cheesecake biscotti. (You can check out the offerings here.)

The new bakery has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Belinda C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 19, wrote that, "The matcha tea with cheese foam was amazing. You can taste the matcha and I like it strong... The cheese also packed a punch. It was one of the best cheese foam drinks I've ever had."

"The place is still experiencing serious grand opening issues, but the cheesecake is still delicious," Yelper Jessica M. added, due to a 90-minute wait. "I advise not boarding this hype train and waiting a few months for the staff to work out the kinks, and for the crowd to die down. Uncle Tetsu isn't going anywhere!"

Can't wait for personal cheesecake? Stop by to pick one up for yourself -- just give yourself plenty of time to do so. Uncle Tetsu is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
