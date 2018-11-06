PPQ spinoff 'Golden Crab' arrives in the Sunset, just in time for Dungeness crab season

A new Vietnamese seafood spot has opened in the Outer Sunset, just in time for the kickoff of Dungeness crab season.
Located in the former space of Nami Ramen Bar at 1830 Irving St., Golden Crab House comes from the team behind Richmond District mainstay PPQ Dungeness Island.
The dinner-only restaurant, which is still in its soft opening phase, offers whole roasted and fried crabs with sauces like spicy chili, curry and salted egg yolk. There are also a variety of shellfish appetizers, and Vietnamese classics like garlic noodles and crab meat fried rice.
Customers can also order from set crab menus for two, four and six diners, which include appetizers, garlic noodles, and a dessert of fried bananas.
Golden Crab House has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
"We substituted house crab for spicy chili crab and added Thai prawns. It was so yummy," wrote Yelper Dave W., who was the first to review the new spot on November 1. He added that the crab was "not dry. Usually when you fry crab, the meat gets dry. Will be back to try the peppercorn lobster."
And Rob F. enthused, "The curry crab is lit! Never tasted a flavor like this before! Don't forget the rolls and garlic noodles!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Golden Crab House is open from 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco