recall

CDC recalls Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits, linked to multi-state E.coli outbreak

CHICAGO -- The Center for Disease Control and Food Drug Administration are investigating a multi-state E.coli outbreak thought to be caused by a particular brand of pre-made salad kits.

Officials have issued a recall on Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits as they believe the kits are likely source of an E.coli outbreak.



So far, eight people have been affected in three states.

Four cases were reported in Minnesota, three in Wisconsin, and one in North Dakota.

No deaths have been reported, but three people have been hospitalized and one person has experienced kidney failure.

The CDC issued the following food safety alert:
Do not eat or sell Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with this identifying information: UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19.

This information is printed on the front of the bag in the top right corner.

CDC said affected consumers fell ill between November 5 and November 15.

More information can be found on the CDC's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfdacdcrecallu.s. & worlde. coliconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Multiple BMW safety recalls, holiday spending, more hazardous infant sleepers pulled, and more
White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria
Ford recalls big pickups; tailgates can open unexpectedly
Recalled products sold by TJ Maxx companies after recalls were announced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Democrats unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
Armed man arrested after standoff in SF's Inner Sunset District
AccuWeather forecast: Next chance of showers arrives today
Sideshows impact sleep and safety in San Jose neighborhood
NZ police open criminal investigation after volcano eruption
Stolen van with 24 dogs inside recovered in Oakland
Pedestrian deaths hit all-time yearly high in SJ
Show More
Video shows intense downpours turn SF streets, Muni stairs into rivers
Watch Raiders fan propose to girlfriend at Coliseum tailgate
SF neighborhood facing the aftermath of heavy weekend rain
Lab test leads to hazmat situation in Emeryville
Java Joy serves up inclusion with each cup of coffee
More TOP STORIES News