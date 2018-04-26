FOOD & DRINK

Prospect Heights gets a new Greek restaurant, Underhill Brooklyn

Photo: Underhill Brooklyn/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Greek and Mediterranean restaurant-bar combo recently opened for business in the Prospect Heights neighborhood. Located at 760 Dean St. (between Washington & Underhill avenues), the fresh arrival is called Underhill Brooklyn.

Greek beef ragu, baked macaroni and cheese, and traditional dishes like falafel and spanakopita grace the menu. With weekly happy hour specials, weekend brunches (including bottomless mimosas) and delivery service, Underhill Brooklyn wants to become a part of local routines.

A five-star rating, out of 12 reviews on Yelp, shows its making early progress in that effort.

Yelper Spiro A.writes, "Perfect addition to the Prospect Heights neighborhood. A refined Greek fusion cafe and bar creates a festive environment."

"FINALLY! Brooklyn has good Greek food," adds Todd F. "The menu is small but has such a wide variety of great dishes. We had the octopus and saganaki appetizers, and they were excellent."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Underhill Brooklyn is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and noon-11 p.m. on weekends.
