Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant: How much does it smell like the real deal?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Want to smell like fall all day long? You're in luck. Native, known for their quirky, seasonal deodorant scents like Rosé and Candy Cane, will have you smelling like your favorite beverage in no time.

The sweet fall scent of Native's Pumpkin Spice Latte deodorant features notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, but how does it compare to the real thing?

We blindfolded bystanders in San Francisco and asked if they could tell the difference between a legit PSL and the seasonal Native deodorant.

Watch the video for a whiff of some of their hilarious reactions.

