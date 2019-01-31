FOOD & DRINK

Pye brings on-the-go savory pies to the Inner Sunset

Photo: Pye/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving a portable meat or veggie pie to warm up a chilly winter day? You're in luck: former pop-up bakery Pye has debuted a location inside Inner Sunset clothing store San Franpsycho.

The brainchild of brothers Caleb and Cody MacCready, Pye offers a trio of filling options: Indian-inspired butter chicken, traditional British ground beef with cheese and a vegetarian pie with wild mushrooms, leeks and jack cheese. The bakery also serves coffee from local roasters Wrecking Ball.

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response in its early days, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Divya K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 25, called the leek and mushroom pie, "Hands down the best-tasting pie in town! I had skipped breakfast in the morning, had this around noon and didn't feel hungry till dinner... it was that rich and filling!"

Yelper Ezra G. agreed, "Yummy pies with a flaky crust! All-organic meat or veggie pies using grass-fed beef -- even the spices are organic. Not too salty. Easy handheld snack or lunch to grab and go into the park or eat inside at their tables. Super friendly owner."

Head on over to check it out: PYE is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Healthy cooking for your kids
Trendy diet of intermittent fasting used as tech productivity hack
Get these trending San Jose restaurants on your radar now
Check out the 3 newest businesses to debut in San Mateo
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Brady & Goff share similar paths to Super Bowl LIII
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Healthy cooking for your kids
Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow
DRONEVIEW7: See the A's proposed gondola route
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago
Man armed with knife arrested at Bay Bridge parking lot, CHP says
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
More News