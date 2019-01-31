Pye brings on-the-go savory pies to the Inner Sunset

Craving a portable meat or veggie pie to warm up a chilly winter day? You're in luck: former pop-up bakery Pye has debuted a location inside Inner Sunset clothing store San Franpsycho.
The brainchild of brothers Caleb and Cody MacCready, Pye offers a trio of filling options: Indian-inspired butter chicken, traditional British ground beef with cheese and a vegetarian pie with wild mushrooms, leeks and jack cheese. The bakery also serves coffee from local roasters Wrecking Ball.
The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response in its early days, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Divya K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 25, called the leek and mushroom pie, "Hands down the best-tasting pie in town! I had skipped breakfast in the morning, had this around noon and didn't feel hungry till dinner... it was that rich and filling!"
Yelper Ezra G. agreed, "Yummy pies with a flaky crust! All-organic meat or veggie pies using grass-fed beef -- even the spices are organic. Not too salty. Easy handheld snack or lunch to grab and go into the park or eat inside at their tables. Super friendly owner."
Head on over to check it out: PYE is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
