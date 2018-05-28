FOOD & DRINK

Racers tumble down hill in British cheese rolling competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Racers risk their bodies tumbling down a hill, all for a wheel of cheese and glory. (Madie Stevenson via Storyful)

In a centuries-old tradition unlike any other, daring racers and spectators alike flock to Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, England, to witness the village's annual cheese rolling race.



The event entails racers chasing a rolled wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a steep hill. The run is extremely dangerous, with many racers tumbling all the way down the 200-yard slope. The day features several races for men, women and children.

Flo Early won the women's event this year but also suffered a suspected shoulder injury. Spectator Brad Poole said on Twitter she was carted off the hill but later returned with her arm in a cast.


According to GloucestershireLive, Chris Anderson, 30, won two races this year, bringing his lifetime total to a record 22 victories.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthyu.s. & worldcheese
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News