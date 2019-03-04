Ramen City brings quartet of signature bowls to North Beach

A new ramen shop has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Ramen City, the noodle specialist is located at 1398 Grant Ave. in North Beach, the former home of Henry's Hunan.
The restaurant offers a quartet of signature ramens: classic pork chashu, braised whole chicken leg, fried soft-shell crab and vegetarian. Each comes with the full complement of toppings: a flavored egg, bean sprouts, spinach, bamboo shoots, roasted seaweed, mushrooms, green onions and sesame seeds.
To accompany the soup, customers can order appetizers like fried chicken karaage or spicy garlic edamame. Drinks include Thai iced tea, matcha iced tea, cane sugar soda and more, and there's matcha crepe cake for dessert.
With a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Ramen City has made a promising start.
"Really cute decor inside! Simple and cozy," said Lisa A., who reviewed the new spot on February 14. "We ordered the spicy edamame, seaweed salad and a tonkotsu ramen. The menu is just as simple as it needs to be, and the ramen comes with all the best fixings."
"This new ramen spot in North Beach exceeded expectations!" reviewer Lydia C. wrote on February 27. "I wasn't super hungry when I walked into Ramen City, but somehow this miso ramen with soft shell crab got DEVOURED."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ramen City is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
