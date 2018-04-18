Ramen Roundup: Six Superlative San Francisco Soup Spots

We used our noodle to find the top ramen outlets in San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Marufuku Ramen
Photo: Jon S./Yelp
Topping the list is Marufuku Ramen. Located at 1581 Webster St., Suite 235 (at Post Street), in Japantown, it is the highest-rated ramen spot in San Francisco, boasting 4.5 stars out of 991 reviews on Yelp.
Marufuku serves the authentic Hakata-style tonkotsu ramen in a rich and milky broth cooked for over 20 hours with ultra-thin artisanal noodles and cha shu made from specially selected pork, according to its website. The popular spot recently added a Oakland outpost in Temescal.
2. Izakaya Sozai
Fried pork belly ramen. | Photo: Thanasri T./Yelp
Next up is Inner Sunset's Izakaya Sozai, situated at 1500 Irving St. (at 16th Avenue). With four stars out of 1,900 Yelp, the izakaya, which offers ramen, noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Ramen additions include pork belly, spicy miso and fried egg. While sampling the ramen, try house specialities like marinated raw octopus and spicy tuna on crispy rice. Izakaya Sozai also features a generous selection of more than a dozen sake offerings.
3. Mensho Tokyo
Photo: Alan N./Yelp
Lower Nob Hill's Mensho Tokyo, located at 672 Geary St. (between Jones and Leavenworth streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ramen and noodles four stars out of 1,382 reviews.
Tomoharu Shono, the creator of the Tokyo-based chain, teamed up with Bay Area native Abram Plaut to open the 28-seat eatery back in 2016. For meat eaters, there is tori paitan, a thick, creamy soup made by boiling chicken bones, including the feet and wings. Mensho Tokyo also has something for vegan diners: tantanmen, a traditional Chinese-style ramen using sesame and chili oils.
4. Kaiju Eats Ramen and Izakaya
Photo: AnnY L./Yelp
Kaiju Eats Ramen and Izakaya, a sushi bar and Japanese pub in Inner Richmond (3409 Geary Blvd. at Beaumont Avenue), is another go-to, with four stars out of 571 Yelp reviews.
If you're in the mood for a new take on ramen, try the Ebirah Ramen Spicy with whole lobster tail, clams and mussels in a spicy coconut-lime seafood broth. On the menu, you'll also find meat skewers, appetizers like sweet potato fries and grilled squid, sushi rolls and donburi (rice bowls) with lamb or beef cubes.
Throwing a party? For $99, Kaiju Eats provides two kinds of ramen that will feed up to 12 people.
5. Hinodeya Ramen Bar
Photo: Vincent L./Yelp
Over in Japantown, check out Hinodeya Ramen Bar, which has earned four stars out of 562 reviews on Yelp.
Located at 1737 Buchanan St. (between Post and Sutter streets), Hinodeya was the first to introduce the concept of dashi-style ramen outside of Japan. Helmed by culinary force Masao Kuribara, the eatery uses dashi broth, a kind of fish stock that differs from the more common tonkotsu broths that are typically made from pork stock.
Dashi is flavored with preserved Skipjack tuna, which lends the broth "a particular kind of umami that we believe has a more powerful flavor," Kuribara told Hoodline back when the restaurant debuted in 2016.
6. Iza Ramen Lower Haight
Photo: Iza R./Yelp
And then there's Iza Ramen Lower Haight, a Lower Haight favorite with four stars out of 509 reviews.
Stop by 237 Fillmore St. (between Laussat and Haight streets) to hit up the izakaya, which offers ramen, noodles and more. Iza ramen is composed of slow-cooked, tender barbecue pork belly, fatty triple-stock broth, chewy noodles, soft-boiled egg and a variety of other toppings.
The ramen spot, with a second location in SoMa, is helmed by Blowfish to Die For's executive chef, Ritsu Tsuchida.