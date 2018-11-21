A new cocktail bar and traditional American restaurant has opened its doors at 2369 First St. in Livermore. Called Rebel Kitchen And Libations, it's the project of local restaurateur Gianni Schell of Pura Vida. In addition to a game room, the bar hosts a Sunday brunch and live music on Friday and Saturday nights.
Hearty main dishes are the order of the day, like a pork belly sandwich with bacon jam, sweet coleslaw and apple relish, or a 28-ounce tomahawk steak for two with garlic smashed potatoes. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Seasonal craft cocktails by head mixologist Kaitlyn Apoian include the Rebel Knight, with Amaro Nonino, Aperol, Chivas Regal, lemon juice and rhubarb bitters; and a take on a Bloody Mary topped with bacon, a beef slider, and a jumbo prawn. (You can view the cocktail menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant has received a positive response in its early days.
"Awesome food and cocktails," wrote Yelper Heather B., who was the first to review the new spot on October 31. "My favorites are the Mac'n'cheese stuffed burger and the brussels sprouts. And as for the drinks, definitely try the surf and turf Bloody Mary and the Rebel Knight."
And Yelper Terri G. enthused, "Came for brunch and got the hangover burger. Delicious! The bacon was thick and crispy (my fave), fries had these yummy flavorful peppers on them, and everything was covered in beer cheese, which was to die for!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Rebel Kitchen And Libations is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Thursday, 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Rebel Kitchen And Libations brings creative American fare to Livermore
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories